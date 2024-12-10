4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to have their jobs questioned after loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The second interception should have been the final straw for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons. It is easy to understand the love the coach and team feel for Kirk Cousins. The quarterback is easy to cheer for and says all of the right things you want from your franchise leader. However, this isn't a popularity contest it is about the product you're putting on the field, and what we see from Cousins demands a change.
Four games ago the quarterback had eight fewer interceptions and had the Falcons with a nice NFC South lead. In the time since the Falcons haven't had one passing touchdown or managed a single win. Now they trail Tampa and are going to need major help to get back in control of the division.
Why should the Falcons continue to start Kirk Cousins? The quarterback was supposed to be the solution preventing these types of stretches for Atlanta. This is the exact situation they were in last season with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder. Sitting right in reach of a playoff spot and unable to find any production from their quarterback when it mattered most. Whether it is health or age causing the issues for Cousins, it should be time for Penix.