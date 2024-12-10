4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to have their jobs questioned after loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
2. Terry Fontenot
If you want to see the architect of Atlanta's downfall look no further than Terry Fontenot. This is the same GM that has consistently whiffed in the draft and pushed Atlanta into the situation they now find themselves in. Fontenot has far more misses than hits in his career and was given a pass based on Arthur Smith being fired. Smith was thought to be the lone problem for Atlanta and the reason they kept falling short.
Fast forward and there isn't any question the Falcons should have done a far better job cleaning house. While Atlanta is stuck with current ownership they can reset a front office that still isn't getting the job done. The biggest move of the offseason was signing a quarterback for $180-million and four-years. You follow this up by passing on Jared Verse and Dallas Turner in favor of a player blocked from taking the field.
You prepare for the exact situation you now find yourself in but refuse to make a change based on the contract you handed Cousins. What a complete mess from Atlanta's front office and what seems to be another lost season. Fontenot should be gone and Atlanta needs a reset.