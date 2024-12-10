4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to have their jobs questioned after loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
As a reminder, the Falcons turned down a Super Bowl legend at head coach in favor of Raheem Morris. The head coach was a part of the Falcons before and had more than earned a second chance at the job. With that said, Morris has done nothing to show Atlanta fans they have the right guy in the position beyond this season.
Morris was supposed to be the calming leadership the Falcons have lacked for so long. What the coaching staff has done is bring back a lot of memories before Arthur Smith took over. Back to a time when sloppy football and catchy slogans defined what the Falcons would look like every Sunday.
It is getting impossible to defend a head coach that is remaining loyal to Cousins and unable to stop the losing streak. You've had very winnable games and an easy schedule in a division begging to be won. Even as a first-year head coach the expectations were higher of Morris and his staff. It is doubtful that Arthur Blank is going to make a change if the losing streak ends. Still, this is a failure and perhaps a warning sign that the Falcons might not have made the perfect choice after all.