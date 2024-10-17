4 Atlanta Falcons who have already exceeded expectations in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo
The Atlanta Falcons kicker making this list speaks to the level of kicks he has made. Expectations were high for a player who was the one reliable scorer during Arthur Smith's tenure. Outside of Koo, nothing could be counted on in the Atlanta offense. While that is no longer the case, Koo is still continuing to find ways to prove himself.
Koo was the only scorer offensively for the Falcons against the Saints and had arguably the most memorable moment of his career. A walk-off 58-yard field goal to beat New Orleans is as good as it gets for Atlanta fans. Add in the fact it was by far the kicker's career long and the moment will continue to be remembered long past this season.
The Atlanta kicker struggled against Tampa but put it together when it mattered most. Backed up five yards due to a delay of game and having missed three earlier kicks didn't matter. Koo forced overtime and allowed Kirk Cousins to put together his most iconic moment thus far in an Atlanta uniform. For each Falcons win a large share of the credit belongs to Younghoe Koo. There is no underrating his impact thus far.