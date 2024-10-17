4 Atlanta Falcons who have already exceeded expectations in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Darnell Mooney
Mooney was signed expecting to be the third or fourth option in the offense. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts were both expected to be far more explosive early into the season. Six games in and Mooney has been worth every penny the Falcons gave the receiver in free agency. The concerns with Mooney were whether or not the receiver's struggles were his own or due to Justin Fields and Chicago's poor passing attack.
Questions that have very clear answers with Mooney only have four fewer catches than all of last season in only six games. The receiver trails last year's receiving yardage total by only 46-yards. This speaks to how great he has been in Atlanta and just how poorly Chicago did last season.
Kirk Cousins has great trust in Mooney consistently throwing the ball up for the receiver in big spots. It is clear that only Drake London has equal trust from the veteran quarterback six games into the season. Mooney has become this team's second best weapon after London. His ability to put pressure on the defense with speed and the trust he has from Cousins, there is reason to think this year will end with impressive career highs for the Atlanta receiver.