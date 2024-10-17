4 Atlanta Falcons who have already exceeded expectations in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins
The struggles Cousins had during the first week of the season cannot be overlooked. However, if we're being completely fair Raheem Morris holding Cousins out the entire preseason and running pistol in Week 1 so much both appeared to be the main reasons for failure. Regardless, the Atlanta quarterback deserves a spot on this list despite his contract.
Atlanta paid top dollar for the best quarterback on the market and it already has been worth every penny. If the Falcons were starting a rookie quarterback or options of the past two years they are 1-5 or 0-6. What is the reasonable argument otherwise?
In each of Atlanta's wins the Falcons have needed the veteran's poise and experience in big spots. Already the quarterback has three game-winning drives and has set the franchise passing record. Add in a perfect 3-0 in the division and it is hard to reasonably wish for a better start.
Kirk Cousins has been worth every bit of the contract Atlanta handed him and is already living up to expectations. The veteran still has the easiest stretches of the season ahead and has perfectly set this team up to be a top seed in the conference heading into January.