4 Atlanta Falcons who must be better in 2025 to break long playoff drought

1. Terry Fontenot

It wasn't surprising for the Atlanta Falcons to keep head coach Raheem Morris moving into 2025. Even after the collapse, the head coach joined an organization with a long history of patience at the position. The same cannot be said for GM Terry Fontenot who has only consistently missed on draft picks and signings during his time in Atlanta.

As a reminder, when Arthur Smith and Fontenot decided to phase Matt Ryan out their top choices were Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota. When the team did have some doubts about Ridder moving into the next season, they decided Taylor Heinicke was the best backup plan. Fast forward another season and the Falcons believed in Michael Penix Jr. so much they handed Kirk Cousins a top of the market deal.

Look at the misses in the draft and consider Fontenot has had four years to find an answer to Atlanta's lack of pass rush. The GM appears to have stumbled his way into a franchise quarterback. Is there hope the front office can do the same to fix this defense? There is very little reason for trust in Fontenot or this front office. Still, that is where Atlanta fans find themselves with no other choice.