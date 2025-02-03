4 Atlanta Falcons who must be better in 2025 to break long playoff drought

3. Raheem Morris

A couple of weeks into the Atlanta offseason head coach Raheem Morris is pointing out ways he can improve. This was exciting for Falcons fans who wanted the head coach to take it on the chin after the loss to Washington. The head coach chose to deflect and focus on the game ahead. It wasn't the decision you want from your leader and Morris didn't take long to admit his mistake and look to improve.

While there is still a myriad of reasons for frustration with Morris this is all you can ask. The head coach understood the problem and is looking for the fix. There is a lot more reason to believe Morris can turn things around than the current front office. The coach appears to have the respect of his players and has a great blueprint from Dan Quinn.

All Morris needs to do is find a way to rebuild the Atlanta defense and be better in late-game adjustments and management. If Morris can show growth in these areas the Falcons are a playoff team in the 2025 season. If not, Atlanta is going to have to consider making a change.