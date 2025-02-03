4 Atlanta Falcons who must be better in 2025 to break long playoff drought

4. Kyle Pitts

The future of Kyle Pitts remains very much in question. It is hard to gauge his impact completely with the rookie quarterback. There was the infamous moment Pitts caused Penix's first career interception. However, the very next week the pass catcher would make a clutch play on 4th-and-long to give Atlanta the game-tying score.

It seems most likely the Falcons will keep Pitts and opt to hope one more time a quarterback change proves to be the difference. What it isn't going to change is Kyle's effort. For Pitts to be the player he was believed to be what must change is playing through the whistle. Playing hard and with energy is the only answer to ending the frustrating lack of production.

If that happens the Falcons have one of the most lethal offensive attacks in the league. Already you know what you're going to get from Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney. If you were able to add Kyle Pitts to that list of elite talent this offense would be able to carry the team no matter how the defense or coaching looks. Pitts remains the biggest question mark for the offense and a player to keep a close eye on during the offseason.