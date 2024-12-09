4 Atlanta Falcons who should be searching for new jobs after dismal road loss
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is still in the starting lineup based only on his contract at this point. There simply is no other reasonable explanation for why the Falcons refuse to make a change and give the ball away. Cousins was supposed to step in and bring stability to a position that has held Atlanta back for the last two years.
It has been shockingly more of the same down the stretch of the season. What makes this so difficult is the promise of Penix blocked by the contract of Kirk Cousins. The Falcons are not putting Penix in and it is hard to argue it is for any other reason than the money owed next season to the veteran quarterback.
The deal the Falcons gave Kirk Cousins is guaranteed the first two seasons with the first reasonable escape coming in year three. All the quarterback needed to do to keep his job is not be the reason the Falcons lost. You don't have to put on your cape or win big games, you simply must produce at a consistent level and manage the game. Something Cousins hasn't been able to do, demanding the Falcons make a change.