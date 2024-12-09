4 Atlanta Falcons who should be searching for new jobs after dismal road loss
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
The only season we've seen Kyle Pitts work at an NFL level was with a desperate Matt Ryan. Just in case you've forgotten go back and look at the offensive line protection, run game, and targets the team handed Ryan. It was as if the team had set the franchise legend up for failure from the start of the season. It is in many ways fitting what has happened to the team since they pushed Ryan out in pursuit of Deshaun Watson.
Kyle's three seasons in Atlanta since Matt Ryan left have been a complete mess. Yet again on Sunday, the only times Pitts flashed on the screen was to make mistakes. Whether it was failing to make the catch or the quarterback ignoring the tight-end it is time to make a change.
All the talent Pitts has and he cannot find any trust from his quarterbacks or consistency. It is time to consider that perhaps his rookie season was simply due to a lack of other options and Ryan's greatness. It remains the outlier with Pitts now having almost three full seasons of inconsistent production. It is time for the Falcons to move on and attempt to find what value they can.