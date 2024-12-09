4 Atlanta Falcons who should be searching for new jobs after dismal road loss
By Nick Halden
4. Jimmy Lake
At least Atlanta's pass rush was still working on Sunday... while the Falcons got to Sam Darnold with regularity they gave up 42-points. This adds to a long list of games where the defensive coordinator simply looked in over his head not having any answers or counters. Coming off the Chargers game, there was a bit of hope Lake was making needed adjustments and figuring things out.
Not only was that not the case against the Vikings it appeared late in the game the defense let go of the rope. Saying that they quit might seem a bit strong but simply turn on the tape and look at the body language of the defense. There was little resistance on the final drive for Minnesota with the Falcons content to take the loss and go home.
This is never an okay thing to say about your defense and is exactly what required coaching changes last season after bad losses to the Bears and Saints. Lake's job shouldn't be in question any longer there isn't much the coordinator can do to save what is an obvious lost season for a team needing a perspective change.