4 Atlanta Falcons who will be in the Pro Bowl next season

1. Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson not making the Pro Bowl roster until Saquon Barkley dropped out shows just how flawed the selection has become. Robinson is one of the most talented skill players in the league and will continue to get the honor moving forward. Robinson wasn't helped by the implosion of his team down the stretch of the season. Not many casual fans are paying attention to a team that is difficult to watch and unlikely to matter in the playoff picture.

Still, Robinson had a breakout season and established himself as one of the star backs in the league. When having a debate of who is ahead of Robinson only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry can be pointed to with certainty. Even these two greats had a clear advantage over Robinson with Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts making it far easier to run the football.

No one was looking at Kirk Cousins with an ounce of concern during the 2024 season. Even Michael Penix Jr. who is an improvement is far from a consistent threat with his legs. Bijan Robinson's accomplishments this season came with a far more difficult road and should be appreciated. The back has quickly become one of the league's top young stars.