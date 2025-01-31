4 Atlanta Falcons who will be in the Pro Bowl next season

2. Michael Penix Jr.

Lamar Jackson dropped out of the Pro Bowl leaving the AFC to name a surprise rookie to the roster, Drake Maye. The rookie quarterback getting the honor after only two wins in the 2024 season shows just how easy the roster has become. Star players appear to no longer care to take part in the event and the replacements quickly grow thin.

With this in mind, it would be a shock not to see Penix make next season's roster. The quarterback flashed his potential and is joining the inferior conference at the position. Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, and Jared Goff are your top quarterbacks in the conference. Each of these starters has clear flaws or a reason their team could take a step back.

It isn't going to be difficult for Penix to make the Pro Bowl when you consider who he is competing against as well as factoring in Atlanta's weapons. Winning the division and establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference is already the expectation. Penix has the talent and all the needed pieces to make it happen, it's just waiting for it to become reality.