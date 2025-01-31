4 Atlanta Falcons who will be in the Pro Bowl next season

3. Drake London

It didn't take Michael Penix Jr. and London long to get on the same page. In only the third game together the duo put up 178-receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was accomplished without Atlanta having their full offense on the field. London caught twenty-two balls in Penix's first three starts with his production increasing in each game.

With a full offseason for the chemistry to only grow it is fun to consider what the duo might accomplish. London is the top target and going to greatly benefit from playing with a quarterback capable of reaching every part of the field. Even when Kirk Cousins was playing well the quarterback wanted a wide open target.

Not trusting Drake London to make the contested catch often cost the Falcons. Penix is the complete opposite with irrational confidence he can make any needed throw and London will make the play. It is hard to say any of this confidence is misguided based on the early results. It was a strong debut for London and one that is going to have him in the Pro Bowl next season. Unlike the rest of this list that would be a true accomplishment when you consider the elite receivers in the conference.