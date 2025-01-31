4 Atlanta Falcons who will be in the Pro Bowl next season

4. A.J. Terrell

This is the most optimistic take of any of the four players expected to get the honor next season. Terrell has been consistently deserving of a Pro Bowl spot and unable to make it based on the defense around him. What the corner consistently accomplishes in complete chaos shouldn't be overlooked. The lack of pass rush makes his job so much harder and still the corner consistently puts together strong seasons.

It is clear the Falcons made the right decision extending the corner and must do a better job of finding support. Jessie Bates is a great start but the other safety spot and two starting corners will be needed this offseason. If Jeff Ulbrich and Raheem Morris can make this defense anything close to capable Terrell will begin to get his deserved flowers.

So much of what the corner has done is ignored when you're watching Dee Alford or Mike Hughes give up a big play. Quarterbacks can afford to shy away from whoever the corner is guarding understanding there are big plays waiting with Atlanta's other defenders. This season will be better from the Atlanta defense and better allow Terrell to be appreciated.