4 Atlanta Falcons with strong cases to make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson
The only case against Bijan Robinson is the surge of production from the position. Only two seasons ago it was viewed as a position you shouldn't overspend on easily replaced in the draft or with a cheap free agent signing. In stepped Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs to change that narrative. The trio of backs have had a shocking impact on each of their respective teams.
At the top of that list is unquestionably Saquon Barkley the back leads the league in yardage and is easily the first member of any honest ballot. With that said, Robinson ranks 5th in the league in yardage and should easily garner enough votes to find his way onto the Pro Bowl roster.
What makes Robinson so special is his ability to make the first man miss and turn a broken play into positive yardage. He doesn't offer the power of the league's best backs but his ability and production more than deserves a spot on the roster. Barkley, Henry, Kamara, and Gibbs are the only backs ahead of Robinson in production. Gibbs is only nine yards ahead of Robinson and could be passed this week while Robinson has zero shot of catching the next three.