4 Atlanta Falcons with strong cases to make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster
By Nick Halden
2. Chris Lindstrom
A story for the Atlanta Falcons that hasn't been talked about enough this season is the job the offensive line has done. After struggling in Week 1 this unit has come together as one of the best pass protection and run-blocking groups in the league. The ability to protect a quarterback who can't move and buy surprising time hasn't been given enough attention.
It was not long ago a unit with a lot of the same pieces was forcing Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota to scramble to keep plays alive. The growth can be directly tied to better play from Kaleb McGary and the addition of Matthew Bergeron.
However, the one piece that has been consistently great is right guard Chris Lindstrom. The guard's impact and consistent level of play is there any time you turn on the tape. If there is one player that deserves a Pro Bowl nod from Atlanta's offense it is Lindstrom. The guard's production and stability shouldn't be overlooked simply due to Atlanta's struggles to produce consistently.
Lindstrom could be Atlanta's lone Pro Bowl addition considering the struggles from the remaining roster. More than fair for a great and often overlooked player.