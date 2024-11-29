4 Atlanta Falcons with strong cases to make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster
By Nick Halden
3. Jessie Bates
The Atlanta Falcons' safety deserves far better for a player who consistently gives their defense a prayer of making a stop. It seems anytime a turnover or stop happens for the Falcons' defense it is because of a play Bates made or indirectly set up for another defender. The safety has been given so little help from a group that is struggling due to a lack of a pass rush.
In today's league, you cannot ask any secondary to cover half as long as Atlanta is demanding of their position group. The pass rush is laughably bad and often leaves Atlanta's lone hope of getting a stop on the shoulders of Bates.
While the safety doesn't always live up to the unfair expectations his production cannot be overlooked, consistent heroics over the past two seasons have defined his time in Atlanta. Finding ways to step in front of a pass or punch out a ball when the Falcons need it most you can count on Bates to find a way to earn the offense at least one extra touch. It is hard to make the case for any other Atlanta defender but there isn't any question Bates is deserving.