4 Atlanta Falcons with strong cases to make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster
By Nick Halden
4. Darnell Mooney
The receiver position is loaded making it almost impossible that Mooney earns any serious consideration. Still, the case must be made based on his impact in clutch situations. If it is a key down or late in the game you can rely on Kirk Cousins to target Mooney at least once. The veteran quarterback has made it clear of all Atlanta's targets Mooney has the most trust.
A chance the receiver has taken full advantage of smashing last year's numbers and pacing himself for new career highs. It is clear just how wrong the Chicago Bears were for parting ways for a player who wasn't put in a great position. Mooney's path to making a Pro Bowl roster is a very strong finish to the season and other names opting out.
Mooney is having an incredible season but competing against household names with slightly better production. It is an uphill battle based on this and Mooney's lack of a consistent resume. Despite all of this, Mooney's production and ability to create in the clutch deserves credit.