4 Awful Terry Fontenot decisions that are still haunting the Atlanta Falcons

1. Drafting Kyle Pitts

Atlanta's 2021 draft class is one of the most frustrating group of decisions the team has ever made. This includes their first-round selection who would quickly become one of the most confounding players in recent franchise history. Let's set the issues with Pitts aside for a moment and consider the other options.

The Falcons were in a rebuilding year and could have selected Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons, Pat Surtain, or DeVonta Smith who were all off the board quickly after Atlanta's selection. Even lesser talents like Jaycee Horn or Jaylen Waddle appear to have brighter futures than Kyle Pitts.

Atlanta had a swing and miss on nearly every pick in this draft. Kyle's first season might have been great, but he hasn't had close to the impact of players selected after him. It is fun to imagine what could have been if Fontenot and Atlanta's front office had chosen to look in a different direction. Instead of having a franchise building block the team is stuck deciding whether to talk themselves into another season or sell at a low point on a player that simply hasn't been anywhere close to expectations. As bad of a miss as you can have in a minefield of talent.