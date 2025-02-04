4 Awful Terry Fontenot decisions that are still haunting the Atlanta Falcons

3. Not letting Michael Penix Jr. start his rookie year

Terry Fontenot deserves some grace for the Kirk Cousins deal and how it played out. Atlanta needed a capable point guard and Cousins seemed to be a great offseason fit. Where this grace ends is when the same front office opted to draft Michael Penix Jr. with their first-round pick and had zero plan in place for him to start in his first two seasons. You're setting both quarterbacks up for failure with zero trust being shown in either starter.

If you believed in Penix this much there isn't any question he should have been the team's starter. Add Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields as a possible bridge quarterback and allow them to compete.

Atlanta won't be able to fully take advantage of Penix's rookie deal due to having Kirk's contract on the books for at least the next two seasons. It made no sense at the time, and it looks even worse now. It shows yet again no faith or conviction in your decisions. It screams of a front office afraid to fail and attempting to cover themselves by limiting the team's ceiling.