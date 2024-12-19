4 Best moments of Kirk Cousins' short tenure as Atlanta Falcons starter

1. Kirk Cousins record setting performance against Tampa Bay Bucs

With what Atlanta Falcons fans have watched over the last five weeks it is easy to forget this version of Kirk Cousins. The veteran's arm appeared to die down the stretch of the season. Not an entirely foreign thing to happen to an aging quarterback coming off of a full year of rehabbing a serious injury. Before Cousins' season went downhill, however, this was unquestionably his best moment.

The quarterback owns the single-game passing record for the franchise throwing for 509-yards and 4-touchdowns. It isn't just the production that made this game memorable. It was an offensive duel that Kirk Cousins would tie with a late drive to force overtime. The Falcons won the toss and would get the ball first with a chance to put themselves in control of the NFC South.

Cousins calmly led a game-winning drive that was capped by an electric touchdown pass to Hodge who was forced to step in for an injured Drake London. This is easily the highlight of Kirk's time in Atlanta. A team that had been a thorn in their side for the past four seasons was dispatched in historic heart-stopping fashion.