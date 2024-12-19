4 Best moments of Kirk Cousins' short tenure as Atlanta Falcons starter

2. Kirk's game-winning drive over the Eagles

The Falcons season was on the edge of disaster early in the year after a terrible loss to the Steelers. Atlanta's offense was unable to drive the ball against Pittsburgh and despite not giving up a touchdown they lost the game. Now they had to travel to Philly ahead of hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on a short week. This stretch had 0-3 written all over it and Cousins found a way to steal a win.

This was after throwing an interception that appeared to end the game. Atlanta's defense got a stop and gave the quarterback the ball back with 79 seconds left on the clock. Cousins would throw dots to Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney to get the Falcons very quickly within scoring range.

With more than thirty seconds still left on the clock Cousins dropped back and threw a perfect strike to Drake London for the game-tying touchdown. London's celebration would garner a penalty and put the game back into question for a moment. Younghoe Koo would still hit the extra point and give the Falcons what was a season-stabilizing win. A clutch moment for Cousins that gave the Falcons' season life and fans a reason to believe.