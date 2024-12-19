4 Best moments of Kirk Cousins' short tenure as Atlanta Falcons starter

3. Kirk driving Atlanta for a game-winning field goal

It is easy to forget the early season stakes of this game with how New Orleans season took a turn. As a reminder, the Saints were blowing teams off the field early in the season and 2-1 with every reason to believe they were still in control of the NFC South. The Falcons always play New Orleans close no matter the talent difference between the two teams. It is one of the few great rivalries left in the league.

Cousins didn't have his best game against the Saints but made a nice throw to Darnell Mooney that set up a pass interference call to put Koo within striking distance. The kicker would hit a career-long that would be a walk-off win for the Falcons.

This felt a defining moment for Cousins even if the Falcons quarterback didn't hit big plays on the drive. For five years this is a game the Falcons always lose. Finding a way to give their fans hope and losing the game in the last moments. The poise of the quarterback to get Koo within range felt defining for a team sick of watching awful quarterback play.