4 Best moments of Kirk Cousins' short tenure as Atlanta Falcons starter

4. Kirk Cousins sweeps Tampa Bay

We have to move this down a spot in the rankings based on the fact Tampa had neither Chris Godwin or Mike Evans. Still, Baker Mayfield is a tough out with his gunslinger mentality and puts consistent pressure on Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's offense. The veteran quarterback would respond with his second best game of the season.

Right behind his first performance against Tampa, Cousins threw four touchdown passes including two caught by Kyle Pitts. Finishing with 276-passing yards the veteran had an answer for every Tampa Bay score and kept the Falcons in control of this game.

Sweeping Tampa was a great feeling after dealing with three seasons of losses from Tom Brady. Baker Mayfield was a tough out in 2023 as well and there was every reason to believe at best the Falcons would split with the Bucs in the 2024 season. Sweeping the Bucs gave Atlanta the tiebreaker and gave them complete control of the division. At least in that moment, it was another high for Kirk Cousins and evidence for Falcons fans to believe in this team. Despite how things ended, it was a fun run for the quarterback against Atlanta's division rival.