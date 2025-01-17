4 Biggest bargain contracts the Atlanta Falcons are bringing into the 2025 season

1. Bijan Robinson

The success of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley has the chance to reset the running back market. Barkley stepped in with the Eagles and completely changed the team's fortunes. As a reminder, the Eagles ended last season during an epic collapse. The only difference in the team was Barkley. While the Ravens didn't collapse to end the 2023 season the impact of Henry has been comparable.

Aaron Jones for the Vikings and Josh Jacobs with the Packers are worth noting here as well. The point is that the running back market is trending toward a reset that is going to cost the Falcons dearly. Lucky for Atlanta, however, this will be only the third season of Robinson's rookie contract offering another two years of cheap production.

Bijan was the biggest part of the offense during the 2024 season and will look to continue to take a larger role. Tyler Allgeier is a great fit with the starter and allows for a great change of pace that further sets up his explosive run style. Atlanta has a number of key contributors on rookie or cheap deals none are a bigger steal than Robinson. The back is just entering his prime and is at the center of everything Atlanta wants to accomplish offensively.