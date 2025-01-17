4 Biggest bargain contracts the Atlanta Falcons are bringing into the 2025 season

2. Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons have already managed to fumble away their chance to build a great team during Penix's rookie deal. Signing Kirk Cousins to a top of the market deal ruined your ability to spend highly on other positions during the quarterback's rookie contract. With that said, the Falcons will still benefit from having their starting quarterback be so low on their cap.

The hope is finding a team desperate enough to trade for Kirk Cousins and being able to take advantage of Penix's deal for the final two seasons. Atlanta is very quickly going to have tough cap decisions with the deals of Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Penix all coming due in consecutive seasons.

All will want top-of-the-market deals and if early returns are any indication, it is hard to argue against it. For Penix, there is legitimate hope the Falcons have a franchise quarterback that will bring stability for the next decade.

Penix showed everything you want to see from your starting quarterback in his rookie season. Even in a small sample size, Penix showed clutch ability flashing an impressive arm and making plays while under pressure.