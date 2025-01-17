4 Biggest bargain contracts the Atlanta Falcons are bringing into the 2025 season

3. Drake London

Yet another offensive star for the Falcons who is still on their rookie deal. For London, this is going to be time to force the front office to make a decision putting together a big season with the new franchise quarterback. As difficult as it might be there are reasons to wonder if this is one of the final seasons for London in an Atlanta uniform.

You've limited your cap space and have far higher impact players who will need to be re-signed. This is in no way to suggest the Falcons shouldn't attempt to lock up London beyond the 2025 season. Rather it is pointing out the reality that Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. are going to have a more consistent impact.

If you cannot pay all three players and Penix is a franchise guy, it becomes a difficult conversation. For now, however, the Falcons can enjoy another full season of having their offensive trio all on rookie deals. This is yet another reason Atlanta fans remain frustrated with a front office that has put them in a bad cap situation when they should be going all in. London remains an elite piece of what could be a top-ten offense next season.