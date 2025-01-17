4 Biggest bargain contracts the Atlanta Falcons are bringing into the 2025 season

4. Matthew Bergeron

Already the offensive line is rarely given due credit it is a unit only given attention when they are struggling. Yes, this season's return to a run-heavy approach has put more attention on offensive lines but they still are not given deserved credit. If there is one extremely underrated player along Atlanta's offensive line it is their left guard.

This is understandable when you look across the line and consider the team's starters. Chris Lindstrom is arguably the best at his position in the league and left tackle Jake Matthews continues to defy Father Time. Kaleb McGary is given headlines due to his inconsistent play all while Atlanta's left guard continues to play at a high level.

Bergeron is yet another Atlanta offensive piece on a rookie deal. Already the team has paid McGary, Lindstrom, and Matthews. This offseason the team must decide what to do with Drew Dalman as the center hits free agency. For now, the team can rely on stability from Bergeron able to count the offensive line as one of if not the strongest part of the team. One of the few areas of stability Atlanta's roster can offer.