4 Biggest concerns Atlanta is facing taking on injury-riddled Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's run defense
The last time Tampa and Atlanta faced off it wasn't simply Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Baker Mayfield giving the defense problems. There was a reason why Kirk Cousins set franchise passing records while Baker Mayfield had an average day. The Bucs didn't need to ask much of their quarterback when the run game was rolling. Yes, whenever Mayfield needed to make a play the veteran got it done but it was the run game that helped take the pressure off and allowed the shootout to fall into Tampa's favor late in the game.
Atlanta bringing back the same core pieces from last season and being a completely different run defense comes as a surprise. Much of it has to do with injuries to Nate Landman and Troy Andersen while Kaden Elliss has obviously regressed.
Glass-half-full fans will look at the return of Andersen this week as a sign the rush defense are going to turn things around. If there was ever a time the Falcons were going to stop the run, it would be this week. You know the Bucs just lost their top two receivers and Baker Mayfield has been giving the ball away focusing on forcing Tampa to beat you with the passing attack is obvious.