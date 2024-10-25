4 Biggest concerns Atlanta is facing taking on injury-riddled Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
2. Will the receivers matter if they have all day to get open?
This is in no way to discount the losses of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The injuries give the Falcons a huge advantage and are extremely frustrating for both sides. Now Atlanta simply cannot win even if they pull off the victory it was the expected outcome due to injuries. If the Falcons drop this game it is an all-time fumble and a sign this team hasn't changed after all.
Beating the Bucs at their best as the Falcons did in the first matchup was the goal. With that said, how much does it matter who is running routes if Baker Mayfield is never under pressure? The last time these two teams played Mayfield was scrambling with ease picking up first downs or standing in the pocket all day waiting for someone to come open.
Now perhaps there is less trust and a receiver getting open takes a bit longer, however, it is still going to happen if the pass rush cannot get home. You cannot expect Atlanta's secondary to continue to hold up. The pass rush must find a way to at least contain Mayfield and hurry decisions.