4 Biggest concerns Atlanta is facing taking on injury-riddled Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins' turnovers
Throw away the loss to the Steelers based on how long it had been since Kirk Cousins had played football. The game was a mess but the veteran deserves a level of understanding for the situation Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson put him in.
However, the excuses are gone, and last week's game was a complete failure. Atlanta failed in every aspect but it was Cousins who put the final exclamation point on the Seattle win. Unable to escape the rush Cousins attempted to throw the ball with a defender standing in front of him. The ball was swatted away and returned for a score that would end any debate about whether Atlanta was coming back.
Add in two late interceptions and Kirk's turnovers have continued to pile up. The veteran needs to prove he can stack a few clean games together. No question Atlanta has a losing record without the veteran. His heroics have given the Falcons three wins this season. Still, expectations are high and that means catching heat when you play poorly. Cousins needs a statement game to steady the offense and quiet any quarterback debate.