4 Biggest concerns Atlanta is facing taking on injury-riddled Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
4. Offensive line health
Lost in all the mess of last week was how big of a step back the offensive line took after losing Matthew Bergeron. This is a unit already starting a backup center and having dealt with issues at right tackle. Their depth has been tested early and consistently this season. Tampa's ability to break the pocket and cause issues in the interior is one of their keys to pulling off the upset against the Falcons.
How healthy will this offensive line be on Sunday? Their starting lineup is as good as any in the league and have been great in pass protection. Kirk Cousins being so protected while being completely unable to move has been impressive.
It is a credit to a unit that has done a nice job as well working Zac Robinson's zone run scheme. We are starting to see Bijan Robinson figure this out and Tyler Allgeier when allowed on the field has produced at a high level. Atlanta's offensive line depth has been impressive but will continue to be tested in the biggest game of the season so far. The Falcons cannot afford to drop this game considering the schedule ahead.