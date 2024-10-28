4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons after clutch win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
1. Raheem Morris late game decisions
The Atlanta Falcons' defense came up with a late stop surviving a scare that felt all too familiar. However, the late decisions from Atlanta's head coach were odd. You were well within Younghoe Koo's range when you opted to quarterback sneak the ball to get the first down. Atlanta's response was to take the ball completely out of Kirk Cousins hands and run the clock.
If you trusted Younghoe Koo so much and your defense to get the job done why go for the fourth down? Yes, Atlanta ran the clock but they could have ended the game with how hot Cousins had been. The quarterback finding a way to get it done through the air and with his legs gave every reason for full confidence in the quarterback.
The defense is a complete mess and putting them in that spot even if you believed it would be an eight-point game instead of five was the wrong approach. Allow Kirk Cousins the trust to go out and get another first down and end the game. With how hot the offense had been there is no reason to risk putting your defense back on the field.