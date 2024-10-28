4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons after clutch win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's run defense
Before we get to the obvious issue with this Atlanta defense let's look at the run defense. Kaden Elliss needs to spend less time on the field and Jimmy Lake must make adjustments or he will be looking for a new landing spot. Coming into this game you knew the Bucs were without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Any football fan can tell you that Tampa is going to want to run the football and throw it underneath.
Atlanta seemed not to get the memo allowing the Bucs to gash them in the run game early. What was so frustrating about Atlanta's unwillingness to adjust was the lack of danger Baker presented over the top. You have underwhelming deep options and outside of Sterling Shepard completely unproven receivers.
Lake has to make the obvious defensive adjustments and load the box. Force Baker to beat you early and put the ball in harm's way. The quarterback has a very obvious turnover issue right now and the Falcons were not pressing the issue. Aside from the lack of adjustments, there is reason to question the effort of the first and second levels of the defense. A complete mess that is hard to see being fixed anytime soon.