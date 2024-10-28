4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons after clutch win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta cannot rush the passer
This has been obvious for the past few weeks but hope remains a surprise breakout game is around the corner. Lorenzo Carter is gone for the time being and his replacements haven't fared any better getting to the quarterback. Matthew Judon continues to slump and fail to live up to early hype. Atlanta's interior is getting beaten both by the run game and the quarterback. It is difficult to watch and Jimmy Lake still isn't making adjustments.
What is the answer to fixing the Atlanta pass rush? Outside of landing an improbable trade target like a Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby it feels there isn't one. Adding to the position ahead of the deadline isn't going to be enough to fix this team's issues. Yes, it will help but the lack of effort and ability is astounding from a unit that looked capable at times last season.
It isn't close when considering who the worst pass rush is in this league it is the Falcons by a long mile. The only answer is being able to swing big at the position or making a change at DC and hoping scheme adjustments and a new message will do the trick.