4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons after clutch win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
4. Can Kirk Cousins continue to deliver?
For Atlanta Falcons fans who have watched this team over the last decade, this team is a very familiar sight. One that gives flashbacks to Atlanta teams under Matt Ryan when it seemed the offense needed to score every time, they touched the football. Atlanta had very few capable defensive units to support Matt Ryan.
The team again has a franchise quarterback who is expected to score nearly every time he touches the football. The pressure is seemingly never off the Atlanta offense. Since the first weeks of the season, the Falcons have stopped playing defense and all the pressure has been put on their veteran quarterback.
We have seen Cousins live up to the pressure against Philly, New Orleans, and twice against Tampa. Can the Falcons continue to find ways to win while leaning on the offense and an aging quarterback? It is a question that the team didn't expect to be facing with how well the defense played for much of last season and the start of 2024. How far can Kirk Cousins carry this struggling Atlanta defense?