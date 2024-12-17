4 Biggest frustrations in Atlanta Falcons desperation win over Raiders

1. Kirk Cousins major regression

If last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a step forward for Kirk Cousins what was this? The quarterback didn't throw a pass on first down in the second half for the first time in his career. The Falcons were actively hiding their quarterback. The team was desperate to run the clock out and simply escape with a win over the Raiders.

As a reminder, this is a Raiders team that is 2-11 on the season and has zero reasons to be motivated for this game. The Falcons are playing the Raiders' third quarterback who was cut by Arizona to start the season. Add in the fact your defense had a safety, two interceptions, a fumble recovered, multiple sacks, and two blocked punts. All of this and you cannot manage to score more than one touchdown or find a way to twenty points.

Cousins was missing easy throws and seemed to be unable to execute even the most simple of plays. What happened to the quarterback we watched against Tampa, Carolina, or Philly? Cousins is falling apart and the Falcons continue to refuse to make a change and attempt to cover it up. This version of Cousins isn't an NFL quarterback.