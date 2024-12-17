4 Biggest frustrations in Atlanta Falcons desperation win over Raiders

2. Management of Younghoe Koo

You have so little belief in Younghoe Koo you're content icing your own kicker in hopes of getting the defense to jump. This is the strategy that the Falcons employed when they were well within what is reasonable field goal range for a capable kicker. Whether it is due to injury or his recent struggles there is zero faith in Koo right now.

If you're not willing to even attempt these types of kicks you have no business putting Koo on the active roster. Send the kicker to IR and allow someone the chance to score. What we are learning about Raheem Morris is a refusal to stray away from established veteran players.

An understandable sentiment for a player's coach who has a great reputation around the league. However, it is going to result in exactly what happened to Morris the first time around. If this is how the head coach is going to operate the ending will be the same. Koo missed another kick after the fake attempt and the Falcons continue to show a lack of trust in his ability. Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo are the same story, two players who need to be replaced and protected by the head coach.