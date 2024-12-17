4 Biggest frustrations in Atlanta Falcons desperation win over Raiders

3. Desmond Ridder had every chance to steal this game

The defense played at an incredible level continually giving Kirk Cousins and the offense short fields and chances to put the game out of reach. Add in a safety and a great early forced fumble and it is impossible to see how the Raiders offense stayed in this game. Making the road even more difficult for Ridder, the Falcons would block an extra point and two punts.

Still, Kirk Cousins couldn't get the one score or first down the Falcons needed to end this game. It was a six point game with two minutes left and the Falcons punted the ball to Ridder. Desmond Ridder ending Atlanta's season and playoff hopes would have been a fitting end to the season.

In many ways, it was the ending fans expected when it was announced Ridder would be the starter. The quarterback drove the ball within reach to take two shots at the endzone as time expired. The final attempt would be taken from a received by Jessie Bates for the game-sealing interception. Desmond Ridder was given every chance to win a game that with anything close to capable quarterback play would have been a blowout win.