4 Biggest frustrations in Atlanta Falcons desperation win over Raiders

4. Defensive performance lost in quarterback debate

This was the story two weeks ago when the Falcons lost to the Chargers and Kirk Cousins tossed four interceptions. It is easy to understand why Cousins grabs the headlines when you consider the rookie quarterback sitting on the bench. It was the story of the game and remains the focus for Atlanta fans and NFL pundits.

Still, it is frustrating that this dominating effort from Atlanta's defensive and special teams units is going to be ignored. The team created three turnovers and blocked three kicks and won't get the deserved headlines. Ignoring the safety and great pass rush the defensive line generated the focus is going to remain on the quarterback.

It is fitting when you consider that this is a mess of Atlanta's own design and the team's inability to play a complete game. If the Falcons could find anything close to capable quarterback play this is a playoff team. A sentiment the Falcons are voicing for the third straight season as they ignore the possible answer that will remain on the Atlanta bench.