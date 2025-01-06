4 Biggest offseason priorities as Atlanta Falcons turn the page to 2025

1. Fix the pass rush

Another offseason and yet another year that will be focused on what Atlanta does to help fix the pass rush. Arnold Ebiketie yet again had a late season surge and became the team's primary pass rusher. The problem for the Falcons is the fact the edge rusher was missing for the first ten games of the season. You will get some depth back with the return of rookie Bralen Trice who missed his entire first season due to injuries.

Still, the Falcons need to find at least two starting edge rushers to help a defense that ended the team's season in back-to-back weeks in OT. When Atlanta needed to get to the quarterback or find a way to create a stop this season they yet again were unable to find a way to get it done.

A familiar refrain that has defined Atlanta's offseasons for some time. A glass half full approach would point out for the first time in four years Atlanta will be able to focus on the defense with zero quarterback questions. Even with the mess that Kirk Cousins' contract has made fans are very excited about Michael Penix Jr. and his future in Atlanta.