4 Biggest offseason priorities as Atlanta Falcons turn the page to 2025

2. Upgrade Penix's secondary weapons

Imagine how great Drake London and Darnell Mooney can be with a full offseason of work with their young quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. was consistently giving his receivers chances to make game-changing plays and still, it was clear that the Falcons receivers needed more time working with the quarterback. Whether it was being on the same page or used to the heat that Penix used there were a lot of plays left on the field due to lack of reps.

With that said, the Falcons need to upgrade their third receiver position as well as add improved depth. Hodge is a great special teams player and a depth receiver but the Falcons can improve their weapons to help jumpstart Penix's first full season starting.

Looking in free agency and in the draft, there are a myriad of cheap fits that would make this Atlanta offense even more dangerous. This is likely your last season of having your complete group of weapons on cheap contracts. Allow Penix the best chance to hit the ground running and take advantage of this window. That means looking to upgrade at receiver and perhaps consider the future of Kyle Pitts and whether it is time to make a move at tight-end as well.