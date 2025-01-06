4 Biggest offseason priorities as Atlanta Falcons turn the page to 2025

3. Make front office changes

As a reminder, since Terry Fontenot has taken over the Falcons have chased Deshaun Watson, pushed Matt Ryan out, signed Marcus Mariota, and wasted another full season on Desmond Ridder. The GM would follow this up by overpaying Kirk Cousins on a deal that is going to haunt the Falcons for the next two seasons. Yes, Michael Penix Jr. appears to be the answer but Fontenot hardly gets credit for this with his history at the position.

It isn't just the quarterback position that Fontenot has struggled to get right with consistent free agency and draft misses. Look back at the last four drafts the Atlanta Falcons have had and compare them to their peers. Atlanta is unable to find consistent contributors after the first-round and that is a big problem for a team in need of cap help.

Fontenot has far more misses than hits and hasn't managed to fix the pass rush either. You cannot let this season stand without someone paying with their job and the most likely fit is Terry Fontenot. The GM needs to be moved on from with the Falcons finding a fresh front office perspective.