4 Biggest offseason priorities as Atlanta Falcons turn the page to 2025

4. Create cap space

This wouldn't be an issue if the Falcons had simply drafted Michael Penix Jr. and believed in his ability to start this season. Paying Kirk Cousins and drafting a quarterback in the first round was never going to end well. While Atlanta at least has a franchise quarterback out of the decision they cannot make the most of his rookie window.

Atlanta has around $7-million in projected cap space and it is hard to see a path to making things much better. Difficult decisions are going to have to be made with key veteran pieces. Atlanta has limited draft picks and a myriad of needs as we've just covered.

Opening up the cap space to make these moves is going to require painful decisions and that could include parting ways with household names. No matter how the Falcons decide to open up the cap space it will be a big focus of the offseason with the team dealing with Kirk Cousins' contract. Still, even amid the frustration of the 2024 season at least the Falcons will have the peace of knowing who their quarterback of the future will be.