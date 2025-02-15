4 Biggest problems the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025 offseason

1. What will the team do with Kirk Cousins?

While this is far from the most impactful story for the 2025 season it is the one demanding all of Atlanta's sports headlines. This is understandable when you look at Kirk's contract, and consider the impact of a trade or cut. Keeping Cousins could save the Falcons money, however, it doesn't make much sense to have last year's starter return as you turn the page to Michael Penix Jr.

Arguably the biggest issue for Atlanta is to find a way not to add to what is already negative cap space. Cousins would cost $25-million extra if the team were to release him early in the offseason. A trade would save cap space while a post-June 1st release would end with the quarterback's cap hit being close to the same number as on the active roster.

Finding a team desperate enough to trade for the struggling veteran could be difficult. Russell Wilson is the perfect recent example of this during his tenure with the Broncos. Wilson was released and Denver took on the dead cap hit unable to find a trade for the veteran. Though it is worth noting this offseason's thin quarterback class does work in Atlanta's favor.