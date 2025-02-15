4 Biggest problems the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025 offseason

2. Find a pass rush

How many times in the last decade has this same message been applied to an Atlanta offseason? In the 2024 offseason, Atlanta's answer to this problem was drafting Bralen Trice and a late desperation trade for former Patriot Matthew Judon. The pass rush was already struggling and losing Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree to free agency. Rather than making the unit better, they were simply hoping they could offset the losses with the additions of Judon and Trice.

Trice would never take the field in the 2024 season suffering a season-ending injury during camp. Judon was a bust of a trade unable to get to the quarterback with any level of consistency. Yet again the same front office that has been unable to solve an obvious problem for four seasons must search for answers.

A first-round edge rusher and a veteran signing in free agency would be the expected steps of a capable organization. Words that have rarely been used to describe an Atlanta team that so often gets in their own way. Solving the pass rush is the biggest issue of the 2025 offseason. If the team is unable to find answers the Falcons are in for another year of frustration.