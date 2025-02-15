4 Biggest problems the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025 offseason

3. Who starts at center in 2025?

Atlanta's starting offense will all be under contract next season with the exception of starting center Drew Dalman. This level of stability for a young quarterback is key as Atlanta attempts to help Penix grow into a franchise player. Dalman's role in this can be heavily debated when you consider how the team fared without the center for a long stretch of the 2024 season.

Already the team has needed to pay Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary high-dollar deals. Left guard Matthew Bergeron will soon need a new contract as well. This leaves you considering how you can pay Dalman with possible contracts down the road for Bergeron, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and perhaps even Kyle Pitts.

Paying Drew Dalman is going to be difficult with what you already have invested on the offensive line and will need to further invest in this offense. Unless Dalman is willing to take a deal that works in Atlanta's favor the team may need to turn the page. Bringing in a cheap veteran option and looking at the draft to set up a possible camp and preseason competition.