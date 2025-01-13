4 Biggest reasons the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season collapsed

2. Atlanta's inability to find a pass rush

Much was made at the end of the season of the Atlanta Falcons pass rush coming to life. What this ignored is just how far behind Atlanta was the rest of the field. Despite their late surge in sacks the Falcons still finished at the bottom of the league with only the New England Patriots being worse at rushing the passer.

Add in the fact the Falcons 74-points in their final two games and this defense is far from fixed. When it matters most the Falcons still couldn't find a way to get to the quarterback. A lot of the team's production were simply coverage sacks or against awful teams. Give the Falcons credit for improving but it was an improvement on a historically bad pass rush.

If the Falcons are going to return to the playoffs in 2025, they must find surprise contributions from Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice. This year's pass rush was yet again a continual reason the team was unable to compete with playoff teams. It is time for the Falcons to find an answer to something that hasn't been solved for much of the last decade. Fans aren't asking for a top of the league pass rush just find a way not to be at the bottom of the league.